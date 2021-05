Mumbai-based BabyChakra, one of India’s leading online platforms for parenting and baby care, has reportedly been hacked making over 5.5 million files publicly accessible, according to researchers. Though the issue has been fixed, BabyChakra has been downplaying this claiming it was a server misconfiguration issue and not a matter of data vulnerability.

According to Gadgets 360 the data vulnerability was first discovered by a VPNMentor in the month of February and it had raised an alarm with the company authorities but did not receive any response. Later in April, the research team found the issue has been fixed. BabyChakra has confirmed they are in the process of initiating quarterly security audits to protect its data against any such vulnerability in the future.

VPNMentor claimed files including millions of photos, videos, sensitive data such as medical test results and prescriptions were exposed to be accessed publicly. The data also includes over 35,000 invoices and 19,800 packaging slips from the purchases made through the BabyChakra website, personal identifiable information (PII) of over 55,000 users, including minors and full names, phone numbers, residential addresses and purchase details of the affected users, the Gadgets 360 report mentioned.

BabyChakra as a business model offers parents to discuss their parental and child issues with experts. The company founded by Naiya Saggi offers parenting guidance to over two million families a month and their app generates over five lakh pieces of content on a monthly basis with 2,500 bloggers and influencers contributing the content.

In 2018, BabyChakra launched an e-commerce platform selling everything needed for pregnant women, infants and new parents.