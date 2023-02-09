Axis Mutual Fund names fake Telegram channels using its name

The advisory comes against the backdrop of an ongoing probe following front-running allegations which surfaced against two of Axis Bank MF's fund managers — Viresh Joshi and Deepak Agarwal — where the former also acted as the chief dealer.
Axis Mutual Fund on Thursday released a list of fake handles using the company's name and said it is actively taking preventive measures. It further advised investors against dealing with these fraudsters, in a public advisory.
"These fraudsters have no authority to use our name, our logo or associate with the Company/Fund. The communications, materials or information being circulated were not sent by, nor authorised by, anyone at the Company or the Fund. These activities are fraudulent, and the Company/Fund or its representatives are not responsible or liable for these matters," Axis MF said in the advisory.
Further, the MF shared a list of fake channels and official channels, while noting that this is not an exhaustive list.
List of fake Telegram channels
|No.
|Channel name
|Subscribers
|1
|@Axismutualfund_investment
|2,686
|2
|@AxisMutualFund
|117%
|3
|@axismutualfund123
|2
|4
|@AXISMUTUALFUNDLTD
|17
|5
|@axismutualfund12
|NA
|6
|@Mutual_Fund_Investments
|9,491
|7
|@moneydoubler23
|387
|8
|@AXIS_MUTUAL_FUND_INVESTMENT
|81
|9
|@AXIS_MUTUAL_FUND
|85
"Neither the Company nor the Fund owns or operates any group or channel on the Telegram app," the MF said.
It said the company’s social media presence is limited to channels listed below.
Official social media pages
|Platform
|Link
|Handle
|Axis Mutual Fund
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/axis-mutual-fund/
|Axis Mutual Fund
|YT
|https://www.youtube.com/@AxisMutualFund
|@AxisMutualFund
|https://www.facebook.com/AxisMutualFund
|@AxisMutualFund
|https://twitter.com/AxisMutualFund
|@AxisMutualFund
|Quora
|https://www.quora.com/profile/Axis-Mutual-Fund-1
|Axis Mutual Fund
|WhatsApp Servicing / transaction
|7506771113
|Axis AMC
|SMS
|NA
|AxisMF
|Alternates
|https://www.linkedin.com/company/axis-amc-ltd
|@alternatesbyaxisamc
|YT
|https://www.youtube.com/@alternatesbyaxisamc
|@alternatesbyaxisamc
|https://twitter.com/Axis_Alternates
|@Axis_Alternates
|Axis AMC
|https://www.instagram.com/axisamcltd/
|axisamcltd
According to The Economic Times on Thursday, Joshi was allegedly sharing specific trade-related information with brokers, middlemen and related people located in Dubai.
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 5:35 PM IST
