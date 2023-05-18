This planned investment in data center infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year.

On May 18, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced it plans to invest Rs 1,05,600 crores (US $12.7 billion) into cloud infrastructure in India by 2030 to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in India. This investment is estimated to contribute Rs 1,94,700 crores (US $23.3 billion) to India’s total gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030.

This planned investment in data center infrastructure in India will support an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year. These positions, including construction, facility maintenance, engineering, telecommunications, and other jobs, are part of the data center supply chain in India. This follows AWS’s investment of Rs 30,900 crores (US $3.7 billion) between 2016-2022, which will bring AWS’s total investment in India to Rs 1,36,500 crores (US $16.4 billion) by 2030. AWS’s investment in India has a ripple effect in the local economy in areas, such as workforce development, training and skilling opportunities, community engagement, and sustainability initiatives.

AWS has two data center infrastructure regions in India – the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region, launched in 2016, and the AWS Asia Pacific (Hyderabad) Region, launched in November 2022. AWS has invested more than Rs 30,900 crores (US $3.7 billion) in the AWS Asia Pacific (Mumbai) Region between 2016 and 2022. This includes both capital and operating expenditures associated with constructing, maintaining, and operating the data centers in that Region. AWS estimates that its overall contribution to the GDP of India between 2016 and 2022 was more than Rs 38,200 crores (US $4.6 billion), and the investment supported approximately 39,500 FTE jobs annually in Indian businesses.

“PM Narendra Modi ji's Digital India vision is driving expansion of cloud & data centers in India,” said Rajeev Chandrashekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology, skill development and entrepreneurship in India. “India Cloud and the underlying data center infrastructure are important elements of India's digital infrastructure and ecosystem. I welcome the Amazon Web Services (AWS) investment of $12.7 billion to expand their data centers in India. It will certainly catalyze India’s digital economy. MeitY is also working on a Cloud & Data Center Policy to catalyze innovation, sustainability, and growth of India Cloud.”