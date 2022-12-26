The taskforce on Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics (AVGC) is bullish about India's future in the sector. The taskforce submitted the report to I&B Minister Anurag Thakur. Globally AVGC sector is a $350 Billion industry and India contributes only 1 percent to the industry.

According to Apurva Chandra, Secretary, I&B Ministry, "India's AVGC Sector is growing 16-17 percent annually. 20 lakh jobs can be generated in 8-10 years . People in tier 2 & 3 towns with a creative mindset can be upskilled."

The taskforce submitted that a National AVGC-XR Mission with a budget outlay should be created. A 'Create in India’ campaign with exclusive focus on content creation, In India, For India & For World! The taskforce further submitted to evaluate a PLI scheme to incentivize AVGC hardware manufacturers.

Further, Made in India for AVGC technologies through incentive schemes for R&D and IP creation can also be evaluated.

ACGC taskforce suggested organising an International Gaming Expo and establish a National Centre of Excellence (COE) for the AVGC sector. To generate interest from a young age, the taskforce suggested to introduce AVGC course content at school levels, UG & PG Courses.

For enhanced ease of doing business in AVGC sector, government can evaluate to give tax benefits & relief in import duties. Establishing a dedicated Production Fund for domestic content creation has also been recommended.

The AVGC taskforce submitted to leverage Start-Up India to provide technical, financial and market access assistance to AVGC entrepreneurs.

The multi ministry taskforce also recommended to enhance industry participation in order to ensure employment opportunities & absorption for students from non-metro cities and NE states. Establishing Special incentives for women entrepreneurs in AVGC sector.

To further spread knowledge of the sector, establishing AVGC Accelerators and Innovation hubs in academic institutions, on lines of Atal Tinkering Labs has also been suggested.

K Sanjay Murthy, Secretary, Higher Education, Ministry of Education said,"Industry has been asked to how and what content should be included in the curriculum and at what level should it be introduced. The industry must form a group of subject experts in AVGC from the industry. Then the institutes can identify a person who can teach. By the next academic session we will have a list of experts which can be roped in by Ministries."

The budget announcement was made in FY 2022-23 for constitution of a Task force on AVGC to identify interventions to build domestic capacity for serving India's markets and the global demand.

The AVGC Task Force was constituted under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of I & B, & Secretaries of MSDE, Department of Higher Education, MeITY & DPIIT were members of this Task Force. Members from State Governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana; heads of AICTE, NCERT, MESC, FICCI and CII were also in the task force.

Watch accompanying video for more.