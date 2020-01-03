Average Indian spends over 1800 hours a year on smartphone: study

An average Indian spends more than 1800 hours on their smartphone in a year, a new study has found.

The study titled 'Smartphone and Their Impact on Human Relationships' has found that an average Indian spends one-third of their waking hours on their phone, meaning 1800 hours a year.

The survey, which was conducted by Vivo and Cybermedia Research (CMR), has concluded that 30 percent fewer people were meeting their families and loved ones multiple times a month as compared to 10 years ago.

The number of smartphone users in India, which is currently estimated at around 370 million, is likely to grow to 442 million by 2022, a report by Statista said.

About 2,000 people across the top 8 cities in the country participated in the survey, which was conducted to understand how mobile devices are altering the lives and relationships of the users.

The survey, which was conducted online as well as face to face with the people of all age groups and demographics, found that most people — 73 percent — agreed that if smartphone usage continues at the current rate or grows, it is likely to impact one’s mental or physical health.

Most respondents — 75 percent — also agreed to have owned a smartphone in their teens, and out of these, 41 percent said they were hooked to phones even before graduating from high school. In fact, every one of three respondents said that they can’t have even a five-minute conversation with a person without checking their phone.

“While the explosive surge in smartphones in India has enabled Indians with not just communicating with loved ones, but with myriad other uses cases, including in consuming entertainment and in expressing themselves, our survey results demonstrate that the dependency over smartphones has increased. While the smartphone will continue to be the primary go-to device, smartphone users have realised that periodically switching-off would help benefit their personal health,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.