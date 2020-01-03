Technology
Average Indian spends over 1800 hours a year on smartphone: study
Updated : January 03, 2020 09:44 AM IST
The study titled 'Smartphone and Their Impact on Human Relationships' has found that an average Indian spends one-third of their waking hours on their phone, meaning 1800 hours a year.
The survey, which was conducted by Vivo and Cybermedia Research (CMR), has concluded that 30 percent fewer people were meeting their families and loved ones multiple times a month as compared to 10 years ago.
Most people — 73 percent — agreed that if smartphone usage continues at the current rate or grows, it is likely to impact one’s mental or physical health.
