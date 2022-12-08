Average Indian organisation’s data maturity level is 2.9 on 5, says report

Conducted by YouGov on behalf of HPE, the survey of more than 8,600 decision-makers from across industries and the public sector in 19 countries reveals that the average organisation’s data maturity level is 2.6 on a five-point scale.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) on Thursday unveiled global survey results showing that a lack of data maturity hinders both the private and public sectors from achieving key outcomes such as growing sales or advancing environmental sustainability.

Conducted by YouGov on behalf of HPE, the survey of more than 8,600 decision-makers from across industries and the public sector in 19 countries reveals that the average organisation’s data maturity level is 2.6 on a five-point scale, with only three percent reaching the highest maturity level. India is at 2.9 on the scale.

Lack of data capabilities impedes key outcomes

The survey is based on a maturity model developed by HPE that assesses an organisation’s ability to create value from data based on strategic, organisational and technological criteria. The lowest maturity level (1) is called “data anarchy”; on this level, data pools are isolated from one another, and are not systematically analysed to create insights or outcomes. The highest level (5) is called “data economics”; at this level, an organisation strategically leverages data to drive outcomes, based on unified access to both internal and external data sources which are analysed with advanced analytics and artificial intelligence.

Survey results reveal that 14 percent of organisations (six percent in India) are on maturity level 1 (“data anarchy”), 29 percent (23 percent in India) on level 2 (“data reporting”), 37 percent (46 percent in India) on level 3 (“data insights”), 17 percent (22 percent in India) on level 4 (“data centricity”), and just three percent (three percent in India also) are on level 5 (“data economics”).

The lack of data capabilities, in turn, limits organisations’ ability to create key outcomes such as growing sales (global average: 30 percent, India: 35 percent), innovating (global average: 28 percent, India: 32 percent), advancing customer experience (global average: 24 percent, India: 30 percent), improving environmental sustainability (global average: 21 percent, India: 34 percent) and increasing internal efficiency (global average: 21 percent, India: 25 percent).

“As India is rapidly becoming one of the most data-rich countries in the world, it has the power to create new paradigms of business activity,” said Som Satsangi, senior vice president and managing director, HPE India. “However, our survey reveals that the lack of data capabilities limits the growth and innovation of many organisations. They need to realise that and close strategic, organisational and technological gaps to get ready for the data economy."

Organisations must close strategic, organisational and technological gaps

The survey provides a detailed view of the strategic, organisational and technological gaps that organisations must close to capitalise on data along their entire value chain. Sample findings include:

Only 13 percent (India: 18 percent) of respondents say that their organisation’s data strategy is a key part of their corporate strategy.

Almost half of the respondents say their organisation allocates either no budget for data initiatives or only occasionally funds data initiatives via the IT budget.

Only 28 percent of respondents (India: 33 percent) confirmed they have a strategic focus on providing data-driven products or services.

And almost half of the respondents say their organisations do not use methodologies like machine learning or deep learning but rely on spreadsheets or business intelligence and canned reporting for data analysis.

Organisations want control across clouds and edges

A characteristic of a low data maturity level is that there is no overarching data and analytics architecture, but data is isolated in individual applications or locations. This is the case for 34 percent of respondents (India: 17 percent). On the other hand, only 19 percent (India: 28 percent) have implemented a central data hub or fabric that provides unified access to real-time data across their organization, and another eight percent (India: nine percent) say this data hub also includes external data sources.