Business
Average data breach cost hits Rs 12.8 crore in India, says IBM
Updated : July 23, 2019 01:44 PM IST
Per capita cost per lost or stolen record reached Rs 5,019, which represents an increase of 9.76 percent from the prior year, said the "Cost of a Data Breach" report.
The root cause for 51 percent of data breaches was malicious or criminal attacks, system glitches contributed to 27 percent of breaches and human error led to 22 percent of breaches in India, the findings showed.
