Avaya set to enter Indian market in big way

After making India its research and development (R&D) hub, US-based business communication solutions provider Avaya is all set to enter the domestic market in a big way with its Cloud-based offerings.

Avaya provides contact centre solutions for almost every leading BPO in India. India is a global innovation hub for Avaya and the company has built a sizeable R&D team in the country.

According to Nidal Abou-Ltaif, President, Avaya International, India is an advanced market for the company.

"We will launch Cloud-based services in India by 2020. It is just a matter of paperwork and legality. We are ready for the Indian market and will continue to invest here," Nidal told IANS.

"India is our leading front for R&D and we do provide a lot of solutions to the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry in the country," he added.

To enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, Avaya has collaborated with Microsoft to bring contact centre services to the Cloud.

The service will be introduced initially in the Gulf region with plans to expand it to other global regions, including India, in the future.

When asked how 5G will affect the consumer experience services, Nidal said it will have a positive impact.

According to Vishal Agrawal, Managing Director, India and SAARC, Avaya, India remains one of the top 10 markets for the company.

"We have seen customers adopting new technologies. Cloud adoption is picking in India. When it comes to proving digital transformation, we are strongly poised to deliver that," he told IANS.

Cloud computing has also created thousands of high-end jobs in India, he added.

Avaya's virtual cloud infrastructure has over 36 lakh cloud seats deployed to date. It is a market leader with 14.5 crore seats worldwide, making it uniquely positioned to help enterprise customers' transition to the cloud at scale.

There are challenges towards achieving digital transformation, like the requirements of customers that are changing at a rapid pace, while security is the topmost concern.

Ahmed Helmy, Chief Technology Officer at Avaya International, said that security is a multi-faceted discipline that impacts every area of the corporate network.

"We are completely ‘infosec-certified' and compliant; this is part of our general security assurance for customers and comes following a lot of investment in security and compliance," Helmy noted.

"We provide security by design and default in our solutions. Plus, many of our products include features that assist our customers with their compliance requirements," he explained.