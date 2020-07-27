  • SENSEX
Australian regulator says Google misled users over data privacy issues

Updated : July 27, 2020 10:39 AM IST

In June 2016, Google had changed the wording of its privacy policy, dropping a statement that it would not combine data known as "cookies" from its advertisement display business, DoubleClick, with users' personal information.
The Australian regulator alleges that Google used the combined data to boost targeted advertising - a key income source - and that it did not make clear to consumers the changes in its privacy policy.
