Australian cyber officials warned India against using Huawei, say reports

Updated : September 10, 2019 08:41 AM IST

Australian government officials advisedÂ IndiaÂ to ban Chinese technology maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd from supplying parts for a rollout of a high-speed telecommunications network, Australian newspapers reported on Tuesday.
Officials from anti-cyberespionage body the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) were asked about an Australian ban on using the Chinese technology giant to build 5G networks when a delegation visited New Delhi last week.
Australia in 2018 became the first country to ban Huawei from supplying equipment for a 5G mobile network, citing national security risks, a move the Chinese company criticised as being "politically motivated".
