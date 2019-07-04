Australia regulator sues Samsung, says water resistance ads misleading
Updated : July 04, 2019 09:21 AM IST
The ACCC said consumers damaged their phones when exposing them to water and that Samsung had refused to honour warranty claims, which the company denied.
The suit, which if successful could result in multi-million dollar fines, centres on more than 300 advertisements in which Samsung showed its Galaxy phones being used underwater in swimming pools and the sea.
The ACCC alleges law breaches occurred in more than 300 advertisements.
