Meet Aurus, the self-driving robot on Goa's beaches that saves lives

Aurus is developed to assist lifesavers by patrolling extensive non-swim zones and alerting tourists during high tide. The new addition will help in increased surveillance and crowd management at the beaches.

Goa is one of the top vacation spots in India for both domestic and foreign tourists. Recently, there has been an increase in the number of these tourists which has also led to a rise in the number of beach-related incidents at the coastline.

There have been more than 1,000 rescue incidents in the past two years along the coastal belt which required assistance from the agency's life savers, said a spokesperson from Drishti Marine, a professional lifeguard service on behalf of the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa deployed across Goa.

Hence, the agency introduced Aurus, an Artificial Intelligence-based self-driving robot, which works on the AI-based monitoring system Triton. Together, they are being used to augment life-saving capabilities on Goa's beaches.

Also Read: Meta to buy VR startup Within after favourable court ruling

Aurus is developed to assist lifesavers by patrolling extensive non-swim zones and alerting tourists during high tide. The new addition will help in increased surveillance and crowd management at the beaches, the spokesperson added.

Besides, the Triton system's primary focus is to provide completely AI-based monitoring of non-swim zones, thereby alerting tourists of the danger and notifying the nearest lifesaver.

Aurus is currently deployed at Miramar beach in North Goa, while Triton is deployed at Baina, Velsao, Benaulim, Galgibag in South Goa and Morjim in North Goa, an official from the agency said, adding they intend to deploy 100 Triton units and 10 Aurus units on the state's beaches this year.

(With PTI inputs)