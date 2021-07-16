Audio-based Clubhouse rolls out Backchannel, its latest text messaging feature 

While Clubhouse's messaging feature was not a secret, the company has officially announced the launch of its chat feature. Clubhouse, the incredibly popular audio-based social media app, launched the ‘Backchannel’ feature on July 14.

“My hat? Tipped. My mic? Flashed. My messaging? Direct. After we unintentionally leaked their feature 5 times, here's our beloved engineering team introducing the new Clubhouse Backchannel,” Clubhouse’s official handle tweeted.

Users will now be able to send text messages to other users and even start group chats. Users cannot send images or videos yet but can send links through the new feature. The app will also feature a message request section when individuals get messages from other users who they don’t know — waiting for approval.

Room hosts will also be able to read text-based questions from listeners in their rooms now. Users can open up ‘Backchannel’ by swiping right from the main menu or tapping on the little airplane on the user's profile.

While the feature is live for both Android and iOS devices, fine-tuning is expected over the coming weeks. The feature to delete messages might be one that will be added.