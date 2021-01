Atmanirbhar Bharat, a clarion call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeks to put India on a path of self-reliance and self-sufficiency, making India a bigger and more important part of the global economy by pursuing policies that are efficient, competitive, and resilient, as well as being self-sustaining and self-generating.

Numerous government decisions have been taken as a part of this campaign, such as changing the definition of MSMEs, boosting scope for private participation in numerous sectors, increasing FDI in the defence sector.

The government also targets a $26-billion defence industry in India and at least $5-billion defence exports, both by 2025, and as a boost to achieve this target, has approved the export of the indigenous Akash air defence missile system to friendly foreign countries.

India, which was hitherto among the top importers of arms, has in 2020 entered the list of top 20 exporters of defence equipment in the latest SIPRI report. Slowly, but steadily, the Indian aerospace and defence industry is standing up to the demands for self-reliance in arming the Indian armed forces and also boosting its business by exporting to friendly foreign nations, ably aided by policies and faster decision-making and approvals from the government.

With a view to providing a platform of visibility to such companies and industry stalwarts who have achieved success and continue to put their efforts in this direction, The Catalysts, in partnership with CNBC TV-18, a leading English Business News Channel, with a viewership of over a million per week, have put together a series that showcases the “Make in India” capabilities of defence manufacturing companies.

Speaking about the programme, Manish Chetri, Director, The Catalysts, stated that,”This series will throw light on the defence manufacturing capabilities of these organisations. It will also put the spotlight on the leaders behind these companies who are actually walking the talk in making India self-reliant in its defence needs. These companies, apart from fulfilling their Make in India vision, have also created a niche for themselves across the globe.”

Anupama Kalra, COO Inter Corp, said, “This is an ideal platform for companies in India who have done exceptionally well in this space to build credibility and be seen as industry leaders.”

NC Bipindra, editor of Defence.Capital magazine, said, "Though much is known about what Indian armed forces import, not much is known about what it acquires from Indian companies. This exclusive defence series on 'Make in India' will fill that gap that is always felt by Indian companies. There are also international firms who, in collaboration with Indian companies, are contributing in arming the Indian armed forces. The programme will also provide them with a platform to showcase their contribution."

Scheduled to air from February, the series will showcase a detailed overview of participating companies. The companies participating in the television series include both Indian companies as well as international OEMs who have a strong Indian presence.

The series is an initiative of The Catalysts and is in association with CNBC-TV18. It is supported by some of the leading consultants in the defence space including Insighteon Consulting, Defence.Capital and Inter-Corp.