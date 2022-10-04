By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The phone’s launch comes right on the heels of the 5G services launch in India, with major telecom providers promising to open 5G services to major cities immediately.

Lava International, one of India’s smartphone manufacturers, has announced the launch of Lava Blaze 5G. Priced at just Rs 10,000, the smartphone is expected to be the cheapest 5G smartphone in the country. The affordable smartphone was launched by Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during the India Mobile Congress. It is expected to be available before Diwali

“It has always been our desire to develop an accessible 5G smartphone that is made in India. The product aligns with the larger vision of providing the next-generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point. With the launch of this smartphone we are making the power of 5G technology accessible to all,” Lava International President and Business head Sunil Raina said.

The phone is expected to come with the Media Tek Dimensity 700 SoC. It will run the Android 12 OS and have 4GB+3GB Virtual RAM + 128 GB of internal storage along with an expandable storage slot. In terms of the camera set-up, the phone is expected to come with a 50 MP AI-enhanced triple rear camera setup and sport an 8 MP sensor at the front. The smartphone will feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixel resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to look similar to the recently released Lava Blaze Pro and will house a 5,000mAh battery unit.

“The new 5G smartphone aims to make cutting-edge technology accessible to all. This collaboration is a part of our commitment to furthering the government's Design in India vision," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

