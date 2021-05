The Asus ZenFone 8 was unveiled on May 12 and it is expected to give the top brands stiff competition. The ZenFone 8 has a 5.9-inch display and a Snapdragon 888 processor. The premium design for the new phone from Asus includes a curved matte glass back and matching aluminium trim.

Specifications

The Asus ZenFone 8 has a 1080p OLED display, a 120 Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 888 processor with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage.

The phone comes with three cameras, 64 MP wide-angle lenses with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP front camera.

Asus promises with its 4000mAH the ZenFone 8 will last a day on a single charge and it supports 30W wired charging. Good sound is important for today’s phones and AsusFone 8 has dual stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack and supports 5G too.

The Asus ZenFone 8 runs on ZenUI 8 and is based on Android 11 and comes with a dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards and weighs 169 grams. Regular features such as GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, USB Type-C, FM radio, 3G and 4G are built-in with sensors on the phone and also supports face unlock.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation in India, the launch of this premium smartphone has been cancelled but it is expected to be priced at Rs 44,190 when launched. In Europe where it is available presently, the starting price is €599 and will be available in Obsidian Black, Horizon Silver and Moonlight White colours.

Equipped with a Snapdragon 888 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W wired charging and up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, the key highlight of this phone is its flip-out camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Priced at €799 it is available for preorder in Europe.