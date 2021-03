Google has leaked information about several mobile phone devices that are yet to be introduced to the market. It has added many names to the list of devices that support ARCore, which enables augmented reality (AR) experiences built with an ARCore SDK.

As per a report by xda-developers.com, among the names leaked by Google are ASUS ZenFone8 Flip, ASUS ROG Phone 5, and LG Stylo 7. At least three Motorola phones — Motorola moto g(10)/Lenovo K13 Note, Motorola moto g(30), Motorola moto g(100) — and two Oppo's — OPPO Reno 5 A, OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Bosch — too make it to the leaked list.

The list also includes a series of Samsung’s Galaxy phones, including A32 4G, A52 4G, A72 4G, A82 5G, F62, and M62. Besides the aforementioned mobile devices, several others also feature on the list.

Of the leaked names at least 11 devices — ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip, LG Stylo 7, Motorola Moto g(100), OPPO Reno 5 A, OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Bosch, Realme 8 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A52 4G, Samsung Galaxy A72 4G, Samsung Galaxy A82 5G, and ZTE Z6650S — are yet to be launched, the report said.

The Motorola Moto g(100) is being billed as the global variant of the Motorola Edge S, while OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G Bosch appears to be a special model of OPPO Reno 5 Pro+ 5G, which is already in the market. Vivo X60 that launched in China may upgrade into the Vivo X60 5G as the global variant.

The Realme 8 Pro will soon be launched in India, the company's India CEO Madhav Sheth said recently.

Two more phones from Samsung's Galaxy series A52 4G and A72 4G are likely to be announced next week at Samsung’s second Unpacked of 2021. According to another report, cited by XDA, Galaxy A82 5G is rumoured to be another phone from Samsung with a quantum random number generation chip.