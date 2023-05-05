ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Review: A great alternative to MacBook Air

The pricing starts at Rs 1,04,990 and the model ASUS lent for this review costs Rs 1,49,990. So, if that is your budget range and you do not want to move to macOS, ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED will not disappoint you.

I have dealt with my fair share of Windows laptops before moving on to an M2 MacBook Air — I was so convinced that regardless of the amount of money I spent on a Windows machine, it would let me down. But then came the ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED and — excuse my excitement — it blew my mind. I had the machine for about two weeks to review and here is what I think of it.

The laptop stands out from the competition the minute you unbox it. At 1 kg, it is lighter than my MacBook, with absolutely no compromise on the build quality. ASUS says that it has used eco-friendly plasma ceramic aluminium for the chassis and it looks and feels very premium.