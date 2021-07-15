Asus’ ultra-affordable range of Chromebook laptops starts from Rs 17,999; all details here

Taiwanese tech giant Asus has launched six new Chromebook laptops priced from Rs 17,999 onwards. The new laptops, based on Google’s Chrome OS software, will be sold on Flipkart from July 22. Branded as Chromebook Flip C214, Chromebook C223, Chromebook C423 (touch and non-touch variants) and Chromebook C523 (touch and non-touch variants), these laptops have been designed from scratch.

Prices and Specs

Asus has said these laptops are ultra-affordable. The Chromebook C223 is priced at Rs 17,999 and comes with a 11.6-inch display. The C423 has a 14-inch display and comes in two variants -- the non-touch variant comes at an attractive price of Rs 19,999 and the touch variant is priced at Rs 23,999.

The Chromebook Flip C214, priced at Rs 23,999, is a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge and military-grade durability certification. It comes with an 11.6-inch 16:9 touch-screen display, HD resolution and a dual core Intel Celeron N4020 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. This can be expanded up to 2TB via a micro-SD card slot.

The Chromebook C523 also has two variants and both come with a 15.6-inch display. The non-touch variant is priced at Rs 20,999 and the touch-variant is at Rs 25,999.

The advantage of a Chrome OS software is that a significant portion of tasks is possible using the cloud-based Chrome web browser. Also, downloads and installation of Android apps is possible with a hands-free Google Assistant support.

All the laptops come with Intel dual core processors and 4GB RAM, HD camera, stereo loudspeakers, dual band Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth. The laptops boast of a single battery charge lasting up to 11 hours.