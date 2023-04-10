ASUS says it will continue to raise the bar with its ROG lineup of gaming laptops

CNBCTV18.com, on the heels of ASUS' recent laptop releases, caught up with Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India; and Sam Huang — Country Product Manager (India) PC, ASUS India.

Think gaming computers, and only a few brands come to mind — MSI, ASUS, among others. ASUS especially, with its ROG (Republic of Gamers) laptops, has been making giant strides in the gaming space, and, in an interaction with CNBCTV18.com, reiterated its commitment to Indian gamers, particularly in the e-sports arena.

CNBCTV18.com, on the heels of ASUS' recent laptop releases , caught up with Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India; and Sam Huang — Country Product Manager (India) PC, ASUS India.

Su said e-sports — once small but now burgeoning — is now a rapidly expanding industry in India. He said ASUS ROG has been at the vanguard of this "revolution" with initiatives such as ROG Academy, ROG Masters, and ROG Showdown.

"ASUS ROG has actively contributed towards establishing a robust e-sports ecosystem in the country. Each initiative is tailored to guide, mentor and challenge the rising talents in the industry with the correct infrastructure to help them develop the skill set necessary to compete on a national and global scale," Su said.

The ROG Academy, launched in 2021, was the first-of-its-kind initiative introduced to empower and enable potential professional gamers on national and global levels. Similarly, ASUS ROG introduced the ROG Showdown in 2020 — a series of online tournaments that provided them with opportunities to test their skills. Su said in the third quarter of last year, the event transitioned into an offline store event, and received over 1,200 participations.

"In 2022 alone, we received over 5,600 participation entries and have successfully completed seven seasons of ROG Academy," he added.

He said the inclusion of e-sports as part of multi-sports events under the Ministry of Youth Affairs is a significant milestone for the industry.

"It is a welcome step that will enable us to develop the rapidly expanding e-sports ecosystem in the country. This opens up new avenues as e-sports now will have the same integrity and acceptability that mainstream sports enjoy in India," Su added.

Also read: Renders suggest this is what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like

Quoting various research reports, Su claimed that ASUS ROG emerged as the No. 1 gaming brand in India for four consecutive quarters last year, with an over 30 percent market share, "addressing the latest needs of customers with its ROG laptop series." He added that the brand clocked a 31 percent growth, showcasing that the number of people who want to own a robust, powerful machine continues to grow.

ASUS ROG has introduced various line-ups in the Indian market designed to match the needs of the gaming community as a whole.

"The TUF series is an affordable gaming machine, the ROG STRIX SCAR series offers performance-centric gameplay, the Zephyrus Series allows for easy switching between work and play, and the ROG Flow X & Z series offers top-of-the-line industry innovations, perfect for those looking to keep up with work and gaming on the go," he added.

Huang said ASUS ROG is upping the game this year.

"The new gaming machines come equipped with exceptional features such as Advanced Optimus, G-sync display, and the latest Intel & AMD processors. ASUS is also setting a new benchmark for gaming displays with the best-in-class Nebula and Nebula HDR Standard," Huang said, adding, "To ensure our gaming laptops deliver the best possible output for an immersive gameplay experience, we pay special attention to cooling and display."

Huang said several factors drive the purchasing decision for consumers when it comes to gaming laptops, such as the brand's commitment to providing the best-in-class products complemented with unmatched reliability, cooling and display performance, and ease of customisation.

Three months into 2022, Su said ASUS has aggressive plans for expansion in the country.

"Starting the year on a positive note, ASUS opened its 200th store in Delhi. (There are) eight ROG exclusive outlets with designated gaming zones that are equipped with the latest technology tools required for e-sports. To build deeper inroads we are not only targeting urban markets but also suburban markets in tier II and III cities for its expansion efforts to establish multiple touchpoints. In 2023, our strategy is to open stores in high-traffic locations that are easily accessible to customers," Su said.

"We aim to add at least 20 stores every quarter and the company is targeting to have 300 stores by end of 2023. With this 'phygital' expansion strategy, we aim to cross over 40 percent market share in the gaming laptop market," he added.

CNBCTV18.com recently reviewed the ROG Strix SCAR 18 gaming laptop, and found it to be an absolute beast, running even the most demanding games with ease.

"Over the years, ASUS ROG has received immense love and support from the gaming community, and paired with the best gaming displays and an incredible cooling solution, ROG continues to push the bar for laptop gaming performance ever higher," Su added.