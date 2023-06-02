ASUS ROG Strix G18 review: This is a gaming laptop for the ages

The ASUS ROG Strix G18 is a powerful gaming laptop with an Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics, offering outstanding performance and a competitive price. Its 18-inch, 240Hz display, impressive battery life, and solid build quality make it a compelling choice for gamers and content creators.

The ASUS ROG Strix G18 is a powerful gaming laptop that offers impressive specifications and performance at a competitive price point — Rs 1,69,990 for the base variant (8 GB RAM) and Rs 2,19,990 for the maxed-out version. With an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, this laptop is a speed demon that can handle demanding tasks and deliver exceptional gaming experiences.

Specifications

The processor, Intel Core i9-13980HX, is a 24-core CPU with eight performance cores and 16 efficient cores. It boasts a maximum Turbo Boost frequency of 5.6GHz, making it the fastest mobile processor available from Intel. In benchmark tests, the Strix G18 achieved outstanding results, surpassing older top-tier laptops by over 30 percent. It excelled in CPU performance tests like Geekbench 5 and Cinebench R23, delivering high scores and demonstrating its superiority over previous models.

The graphics card, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, is a highly-capable GPU that offers excellent gaming performance. In 3DMark Time Spy's GPU performance test, the Strix G18 achieved a score of 12433, outperforming older RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti laptops by approximately 20 percent. It delivered impressive frame rates in popular games like Far Cry 6, Total War: Warhammer III, and Cyberpunk 2077, even at high graphics settings. The laptop's ray tracing performance was also commendable, allowing for playable frame rates with Ultra ray tracing enabled.

Pros

One of the standout features of the ASUS ROG Strix G18 is its 18-inch, 240Hz IPS LCD display. While it lacks some of the advanced technologies found in OLED or Mini-LED screens, its size and refresh rate make up for it. The display offers excellent colour performance, covering 100 percent of the sRGB and DCI-P3 colour gamuts and 88 percent of AdobeRGB. With a maximum brightness of 451 nits and support for Nvidia G-Sync, it provides vibrant visuals and smooth motion clarity for an immersive gaming experience.

Surprisingly, the ROG Strix G18 also offers respectable battery life, lasting over nine hours in testing. This is a significant improvement compared to most gaming laptops and can be attributed to the laptop's large 90-watt-hour battery and Nvidia Optimus support. The inclusion of Optimus allows the laptop to switch to Intel's integrated graphics when the discrete GPU is not required, conserving power and extending battery life.

Cons

While the ASUS ROG Strix G18 offers impressive performance and features, it does have some downsides. Its size and weight make it less portable compared to smaller laptops, and the design of the chassis is not particularly noteworthy. The laptop's speakers provide weak audio, and the webcam captures low-quality images, which may disappoint users who prioritise multimedia experiences.

Summing up

Overall, the ASUS ROG Strix G18 is a powerful gaming laptop that delivers exceptional performance, a high-refresh-rate display, and surprising battery life. With its competitive price point, it offers excellent value for gamers and content creators alike.