ASUS ROG Strix G18 review: This is a gaming laptop for the ages

The ASUS ROG Strix G18 is a powerful gaming laptop that offers impressive specifications and performance at a competitive price point — Rs 1,69,990 for the base variant (8 GB RAM) and Rs 2,19,990 for the maxed-out version. With an Intel Core i9-13980HX processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, this laptop is a speed demon that can handle demanding tasks and deliver exceptional gaming experiences.

The processor, Intel Core i9-13980HX, is a 24-core CPU with eight performance cores and 16 efficient cores. It boasts a maximum Turbo Boost frequency of 5.6GHz, making it the fastest mobile processor available from Intel. In benchmark tests, the Strix G18 achieved outstanding results, surpassing older top-tier laptops by over 30 percent. It excelled in CPU performance tests like Geekbench 5 and Cinebench R23, delivering high scores and demonstrating its superiority over previous models.