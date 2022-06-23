The ROG Phone 6 by Asus is launching on July 5, and speculations about the gaming phone's specifications are rife on the internet, especially around the chipset that would power the model

The ROG (Republic of Gamers) Phone 6 has started appearing on the lists of various certification agencies, the latest China's TENAA, under the model number 'AI2201_B'.

According to the listing, gaming phone will have a two-compartment 6000mAh battery — allowing for faster charging — boosted by 65W of power input. More importantly, the phone appears to be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC (system-on-a-chip). If true, the ROG Phone 6 will be the first phone to rock the chipset.

As per the listing, the phone is significantly thick at 10.39mm, and weighs around 229 gram. Other certification sites where the phone is seen include the 3C authority of China with model numbers AI2201_A and AI2201_B.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is the latest flagship mobile chip by Qualcomm and clocks in at 3 GHz. The phone will also reportedly feature 18GB of RAM and 256GB storage, as well as a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh for a super smooth gaming experience.

The phone will run Android 12 out of the box with the ROG UI skin. The ROG Phone 6 will also sports a 12-megapixel front camera and a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera.