ASUS ROG introduces new gaming laptops in India — Here are the details

The ROG Strix series will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,44,990, the TUF series will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,29,990, the Flow series will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,74,990 and the Zephyrus series will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,49,990, both on online and offline channels.

ASUS India's Republic of Gamers (ROG) unveiled five new laptop models on Wednesday to enhance its diverse ROG and TUF Family portfolio. The new lineup includes the Flow Z13 ACRONYM Edition, TUF A16 Advantage Edition, Zephyrus G16, and Strix G16/18.

According to ASUS, the ROG Strix series, targeting competitive gamers seeking superior performance, will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,44,990. The TUF series, catering to gaming enthusiasts, will start at Rs 1,29,990. The Flow series, known for its portability and compact design, will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,74,990. The Zephyrus series, focused on versatility and performance, will start at Rs 1,49,990. All these laptops will be available for purchase through online and offline channels.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, expressed enthusiasm about the new gaming lineup. He emphasised ASUS' commitment to delivering incredible gaming experiences and innovative gaming devices to the Indian gaming community. Su highlighted the reliability and powerful performance of the new ROG lineup, stating that it meets the fast-paced needs of professional gamers.

Also Read: Netflix says ad supported plan has nearly 5 million monthly active users

Here are some highlights of the new devices:

ROG Strix G16 & G18

The Strix G16 and G18 laptops have 16-inch and 18-inch displays respectively while maintaining a compact 15- and 17-inch footprint. These laptops are powered by the latest Intel 13th Gen Core Processors based on Intel 7 process (10nm) and feature the NVIDIA RTX 40 series of laptop graphics. The Strix G 16/18 comes with a professional esports-quality keyboard and ROG Intelligent Cooling Ecosystem for optimised performance.

Flow Z13 Acronym

The Flow Z13 ACRONYM Edition, developed in collaboration with ACRONYM, features an Intel Core i9-13900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The Flow Z13 offers compact portability with a detachable full-sized keyboard and a stabilising grip. The laptop is also said to support multiple input types, boosted graphics power with an XG Mobile external GPU, and features a 16:10 aspect ratio touchscreen display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

ROG Zephyrus G16

The Zephyrus G16 is equipped with an Intel Core i9 13900H CPU and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. It features a Nebula Display, a 16-inch QHD+ 240Hz panel. The laptop offers gaming mobility with a 90Wh battery and a versatile 180-degree ErgoLift hinge.

TUF A16 Advantage Edition

The TUF A16 Advantage Edition features the latest AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Mobile Processor with AMD Smart Access Graphics and AMD Dynamic Switchable Graphics. The laptop offers slim bezels, a high screen-to-body ratio, and a Full HD resolution panel with a 165Hz refresh rate.