ASUS ROG introduces new gaming laptops in India — Here are the details

The ROG Strix series will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,44,990, the TUF series will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,29,990, the Flow series will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,74,990 and the Zephyrus series will be available at the starting price of Rs 1,49,990, both on online and offline channels.

ASUS India's Republic of Gamers (ROG) unveiled five new laptop models on Wednesday to enhance its diverse ROG and TUF Family portfolio. The new lineup includes the Flow Z13 ACRONYM Edition, TUF A16 Advantage Edition, Zephyrus G16, and Strix G16/18.

According to ASUS, the ROG Strix series, targeting competitive gamers seeking superior performance, will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,44,990. The TUF series, catering to gaming enthusiasts, will start at Rs 1,29,990. The Flow series, known for its portability and compact design, will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,74,990. The Zephyrus series, focused on versatility and performance, will start at Rs 1,49,990. All these laptops will be available for purchase through online and offline channels.

Arnold Su, Vice President of Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, expressed enthusiasm about the new gaming lineup. He emphasised ASUS' commitment to delivering incredible gaming experiences and innovative gaming devices to the Indian gaming community. Su highlighted the reliability and powerful performance of the new ROG lineup, stating that it meets the fast-paced needs of professional gamers.