ASUS ROG Ally to launch on June 13 at $699 — Here are the details

ASUS has officially announced the release date of its highly anticipated handheld gaming console, the ASUS ROG Ally. Set to debut on June 13, the ROG Ally runs on Windows 11. Priced at $699, approximately Rs 57,500, this gaming handheld offers a high-quality gaming experience without compromising on portability.

Under the hood, the ROG Ally boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, with 16 GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 512 GB, providing ample space for games, media, and other files.

The gaming experience is further enhanced by a 7-inch IPS FHD display, featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. The ASUS ROG Ally also supports external connectivity, allowing users to connect an XG Mobile external GPU, monitor, mouse, and keyboard for esports and high-fidelity 4K gaming.

In terms of connectivity, the ROG Ally offers various I/O ports, including a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, ROG XG Mobile Interface USB Type-C combo port, and a microSD card reader.

ASUS has also included three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of the ROG Ally. This subscription provides access to a vast library of games, allowing users to explore a wide variety of gaming experiences right out of the box. Additionally, the device is fully compatible with popular gaming platforms such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, and GOG, ensuring access to a wealth of titles.

ASUS claims that the device supports heavy gaming for up to two hours and offers up to 6.8 hours of streaming on platforms like Netflix and YouTube. Furthermore, the device features fast charging support, reaching up to 50 percent battery capacity in just 30 minutes, thanks to the 67W fast charging capabilities.

While ASUS has announced the release date for the ROG Ally, its availability in the Indian market remains uncertain. Potential customers in India will have to wait for further updates from ASUS regarding the device's availability.