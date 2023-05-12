ASUS ROG Ally to launch on June 13 at $699 — Here are the details

ASUS has also included three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of the ROG Ally. This subscription provides access to a vast library of games, allowing users to explore a wide variety of gaming experiences right out of the box.

ASUS has officially announced the release date of its highly anticipated handheld gaming console, the ASUS ROG Ally. Set to debut on June 13, the ROG Ally runs on Windows 11. Priced at $699, approximately Rs 57,500, this gaming handheld offers a high-quality gaming experience without compromising on portability.

Under the hood, the ROG Ally boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, with 16 GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 512 GB, providing ample space for games, media, and other files.

The gaming experience is further enhanced by a 7-inch IPS FHD display, featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. The ASUS ROG Ally also supports external connectivity, allowing users to connect an XG Mobile external GPU, monitor, mouse, and keyboard for esports and high-fidelity 4K gaming.