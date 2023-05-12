English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometechnology NewsASUS ROG Ally to launch on June 13 at $699 — Here are the details

ASUS ROG Ally to launch on June 13 at $699 — Here are the details

ASUS ROG Ally to launch on June 13 at $699 — Here are the details
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Pihu Yadav  May 12, 2023 12:45:30 PM IST (Published)

ASUS has also included three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of the ROG Ally. This subscription provides access to a vast library of games, allowing users to explore a wide variety of gaming experiences right out of the box.

ASUS has officially announced the release date of its highly anticipated handheld gaming console, the ASUS ROG Ally. Set to debut on June 13, the ROG Ally runs on Windows 11. Priced at $699, approximately Rs 57,500, this gaming handheld offers a high-quality gaming experience without compromising on portability.

Under the hood, the ROG Ally boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme Processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, with 16 GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 512 GB, providing ample space for games, media, and other files.
The gaming experience is further enhanced by a 7-inch IPS FHD display, featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. The ASUS ROG Ally also supports external connectivity, allowing users to connect an XG Mobile external GPU, monitor, mouse, and keyboard for esports and high-fidelity 4K gaming.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X