ASUS ROG Ally review: An excellent handheld gaming device

The ASUS ROG Ally is a portable gaming device that offers a powerful alternative to traditional PCs at Rs 69,999. It is one of the best budget gaming PCs, offering Indian gamers the ability to take their games on the go. Although it has flaws like Windows integration and limited battery life, it shows great promise as a first-generation product.

The ASUS ROG Ally, the company's new handheld gaming 'PC,' has been quite a unique experience for me. Full disclosure: I'm not a big fan of handheld gaming. My first — and only — experience with handheld gaming was in the halcyon days of the PlayStation Portable, which I had for a short time before giving it away to my brother. Against this backdrop, my experience with the Ally was pleasantly surprising and somewhat perplexing.

The ASUS ROG Ally is available starting Wednesday, July 12, for Rs 69,999. The company has sweetened the pot for early adopters — the first 200 customers who purchase the ROG Ally from ASUS eShop or ASUS Exclusive stores between July 12-15 can get the ROG Ally case, worth Rs 2,000, for just Re 1. Also, the XG Mobile — an external graphics card — worth Rs 1,42,990, will be available for Rs 87,990 during that period.

Specifications

Let's first get the specs out of the way. The ASUS ROG Ally is powered by either an AMD Ryzen Z1 or Z1 Extreme processor with integrated CPU and GPU. The variant ASUS lent me for reviewing came equipped with the Extreme variant, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage.