ASUS ROG Ally coming to India in July for Rs 69,990 — check availability, specs

ASUS is finally bringing its much-awaited handheld Windows PC console, ROG Ally, to India on July 12 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop and Flipkart. The company also said it will be hosting an exclusive flash sale on Flipkart on July 7.

The price for the Indian market is set at Rs 69,990 for the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, which will be the only variant available in the country.

Additionally, the first 200 customers who buy the ROG Ally from ASUS Eshop or ASUS Stores on July 12 will get a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth Rs 2,000, which also doubles as a stand.

ASUS also confirmed that only 2,500 units of the ROG Ally will be initially available in India. It added that the ROG Ally had the most sales in the US where it sold about 50,000 units.

The ROG Ally runs on Windows 11 with 16 GB of RAM and offers storage options of up to 512 GB, providing ample space for games, media, and other files.

The screen on the console is a 7-inch 1080p IPS FHD display, featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate and a reported 7ms response time. The ASUS ROG Ally also supports external connectivity, allowing users to connect an XG Mobile external GPU, monitor, mouse, and keyboard for esports.

In terms of connectivity, the ROG Ally offers various I/O ports, including a 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, ROG XG Mobile Interface USB Type-C combo port with support for up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, and a microSD card reader. The device can also connect up to two controllers for multiplayer games.

ASUS has also included three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the purchase of the ROG Ally. Additionally, the device is fully compatible with popular gaming platforms such as Steam, Xbox Game Pass, Epic, and GOG.

ASUS claims that the device supports heavy gaming for up to two hours and offers up to 6.8 hours of streaming on platforms like Netflix, YouTube and others. Further, the device features fast charging support, reaching up to 50 percent battery capacity in just 30 minutes, thanks to the 67W fast charging capabilities.