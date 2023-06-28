ASUS ROG Ally coming to India in July for Rs 69,990 — check availability, specs

By Pihu Yadav

The price for the Indian market is set at Rs 69,990 for the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, which will be the only variant available in the country. The company said it will be hosting an exclusive flash sale of the much-awaited handheld Windows PC console on Flipkart on July 7.

ASUS is finally bringing its much-awaited handheld Windows PC console, ROG Ally, to India on July 12 on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop and Flipkart. The company also said it will be hosting an exclusive flash sale on Flipkart on July 7. The price for the Indian market is set at Rs 69,990 for the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme chip, which will be the only variant available in the country.

Additionally, the first 200 customers who buy the ROG Ally from ASUS Eshop or ASUS Stores on July 12 will get a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth Rs 2,000, which also doubles as a stand.