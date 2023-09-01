ASUS launches new Chromebook CX1 series — Check price and features

ASUS on Friday announced the new ASUS Chromebook CX1 series with 14 and 15-inch notebooks in both Flip touchscreen and non-flip variants. The Chromebooks are available for purchase right now on Flipkart with a starting price tag of Rs 21,990. For a limited time, users can get it at an introductory price of Rs 18,990.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1 series features a FHD display, and is powered by an Intel Celeron N4500 processor paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It also sports Wi-Fi 6 + ASUS Wi-Fi Master for ChromeOS & Bluetooth 5.2, which ASUS says will offer fast and stable wireless connectivity, even at longer distances..

Dinesh Sharma, Vice President, Commercial PC and Smartphones System Business Group, ASUS India, said in a press release, “With extended battery life and military-grade durability, the new Chromebooks deliver best-in-class performance at an affordable price point. The new range offers enhanced RAM and storage options, while the default Titan C Chip ensures hardware encryption for heightened security, catering seamlessly to business requirements as well. These Chromebooks will be available in touch as well as non-touch variants offering unparalleled versatility to cater to various user preferences.”

ASUS claims that the Chromebooks come with a long-life battery designed to last for up to 11 hours on a single charge, thanks to a 50Wh battery. The series also features 2W front-firing stereo speakers.

“The device undergoes stringent in-house testing — including up to 30,000 open and close life-cycle hinge test, a 30kg panel-pressure test, and shock and drop tests — to ensure maximum strength and resilience,” ASUS said in the release.

The devices will run on Google’s ChromeOS and hence include all capabilities of Google Workspace along with the option to download apps from the Google Play Store. According to ASUS, updates and anti-virus protection are both built-in and automated. Google Assistant also works on the device and can be accessed by saying “OK Google”. Users also have the option of downloading Linux-based PC apps, ASUS said.

“Each purchase of an ASUS Chromebook CX1400 and CX1500 also carries an entitlement to a 12-month Google 1 subscription. The membership includes 100 GB of cloud storage to use across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, plus many other extra benefits — all in one shareable family plan,” ASUS added.