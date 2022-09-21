Asus launches Vivobook 14 touchscreen laptop at a starting price of Rs 49,990

By Vijay Anand

Taiwanese company ASUS on Tuesday announced the launch of the Vivobook 14 touch (X1402) touchscreen laptop in India. The Vivobook 14 will be available on Flipkart for a starting price of Rs 49,999.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 is powered by up to the 12th Generation Intel Core i5-1240P processor and comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

The laptop comes with a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with an 82-percent screen-body ratio and a wide-angle 178-degree viewing experience. Moreover, the laptop features a backlit chiclet keyboard and a dedicated fingerprint scanner. It weighs in at just under 1.5 kg and is 19.9 mm thick.

The ASUS Vivobook 14 touch comes in two colour variants, Quiet Blue and Icelight Silver, the company said.

As for ports and connectivity. the Vivobook 14 touch boasts of a USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-A) ports, USB 2.0, full-sized HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm audio jack.