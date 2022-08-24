ASUS launches six new laptops for content creators in India

By CNBCTV18.com

With the aim to cater to content creators, Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Wednesday launched six new laptops in the Indian market that start at Rs 67,990 and go up to Rs 3,29,990. A press release issued by ASUS said that the devices are designed to meet the growing requirement of creators, designers, vloggers and artists.

Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED

The new ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED sports a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen display at 120 Hz refresh rate. It is available in 12th Gen Intel Core i9, i7, and i5 processor capacity with up to 32 GB RAM and 512 GB/1 TB storage. Further, the device also uses a 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU (4GB). The starting price of the device is Rs 1,44,990 and will be available on most online and offline retailers, including ASUS e-shop and authorised dealers.

Zenbook Pro 16X OLED

The Zenbook Pro 16X OLED features a 16-inch 4K OLED touchscreen display with 60 Hz refresh rate and stylus support. It will be available in two processor variants including the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 (with 32GB RAM) and i7 (16GB RAM) with a 6GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU for graphics. Along with that the laptop will come with 1 TB of storage. The starting price of the device is Rs 2,49,990 and will be exclusively sold on the ASUS e-shop.

ProArt Studiobook Pro 16 OLED

This device runs on the 12th Gen Intel i9 processor and has an NVIDIA RTX A3000 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM for graphics support. According to the press release, the GPU helps tasks like complex CAD models, 3D product design, or high-resolution video editing run smoothly. The laptop retails for a starting price of Rs 3,29,990 and will be exclusive to ASUS e-shop.

ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED

The ProArt Studiobook 16 OLED comes with a 16-inch 4K OLED display. It is available in two variants — 12th Gen Intel Core i9 and i7 processors — and two graphic processors — NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070Ti with 8GB memory and 3060 with 6GB memory. The laptop supports up to 2+2 TB storage capacity along with support for up to 64 GB RAM. The starting price of the laptop is Rs 1,99,990 and will be sold online on ASUS e-shop, Amazon and Flipkart; and offline on ASUS exclusive stores and ROG stores.

Vivobook Pro 16X OLED

The Vivobook Pro 16X OLED has a 16-inch 4K OLED display, packed with the 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processor supported by up to 32GB RAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3060 GPU. It comes with up to 1TB SSD further expandable with another M.2 SSD space. The laptop is equipped with FHD Webcam, Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and a 140W fast charge capability. As per ASUS, there will also be AMD Ryzen series-powered variants of the Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M6500) with NVIDIA GeForce GTX graphics cards. The device is priced at starting Rs 1,59,990 and would only be available on ASUS e-shop, ASUS exclusive stores and ROG stores.

Vivobook Pro 15 OLED

The Vivobook Pro 15 OLED is powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor supported by up to 16GB RAM and NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050Ti GPU. It has a 15.6-inch FHD OLED display and comes with fast 1TB SSD storage. The laptop is equipped with FHD Webcam, Harman Kardon speakers with Dolby Atmos, fingerprint scan for security purposes, and efficient thermal design power delivering a 140W fast charge capability. The price for the AMD variant is Rs 67,990 and for the Intel variant is Rs 89,990. Both models will be sold online on ASUS e-shop, Amazon and Flipkart; and offline on ASUS exclusive stores and ROG stores.

