ASUS launches latest range of laptops — a 1 kg Zenbook S 13 OLED & lots more

ASUS India unveiled its latest lineup of Zenbook and Vivobook laptops for the Indian market during a global event on Thursday, April 21. The launch includes 15 new models in the Zenbook and Vivobook lineups.

Zenbook S 13 OLED

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED is an extremely slim OLED laptop, with a 1 cm profile and a 1 kg chassis. This Zenbook is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with 32 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB of storage. There is also a full set of I/O ports. Zenbook S 13 OLED has a 13-inch 2.8K ASUS Lumina OLED display. It comes in Basalt Gray or classic Ponder Blue clour options.

Zenbook 14 Flip OLED

The ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED is a convertible laptop with a 360-degree hinge, and has a weight of 1.5 kg. It has a 14-inch 2.8K 90Hz ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreen display. It comes in two variants — Intel Core i7 and i5 CPU, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. The laptop has 512GB/1TB storage, two Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), HDMI 2.1, and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. It also includes a glass touchpad. The laptop also houses an ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus.

Vivobook S 15 OLED

The ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED has a 15.6-inch OLED display and comes in three colour variants (Cool Silver, Solar Blue, Cream White). It is equipped with a range of CPU options, including Intel Core i9, i7, and i5, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB/1TB of storage. It has a Thunderbolt 4, USB ports, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and a glass touchpad.

ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED

The ASUS Vivobook 15X OLED is a 15.6-inch laptop powered by Intel's latest 13th Gen processors and Iris Xe graphics, with upgradable 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB/1TB of storage. It weighs 1.6 kg, and has a complete set of ports, including USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-A), USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack.

ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED

The ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED is a lightweight and durable laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD ASUS Lumina OLED display. It is powered by the latest Intel Core i5 processor, with 16GB DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 24GB) and 512GB of storage. The laptop weighs 1.7 kg, and features a 180-degree ErgoLift hinge. It comes in Indie Black and Transparent Silver colour variants.

ASUS Vivobook 16

Powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, the ASUS Vivobook 16 comes with 16GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 24GB), 512GB of storage and Iris Xe graphics. The ports on the device feature USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C), two USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, a 3.5mm jack, DC in, as well as Wi-Fi 6 for added connectivity.

Along with the launch of new models, ASUS also refreshed older Zenbook and Vivobook models with Intel 13th Gen CPUs.

All new laptops come with Intel Evo certification, and the pricing of the new devices in the Zenbook and Vivobook series starts from Rs 97,990 and Rs 47,990, respectively. These laptops will be available on both online platforms as well as offline channels.