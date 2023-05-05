ASUS launches latest Creator Series laptops for content creators and designers

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is priced from Rs 1,99,990, while the Vivobook Pro 15/16 OLED lineup starts at Rs 122,990, and the Vivobook 14X OLED lineup from Rs 79,990 onwards. The TUF Gaming lineup TUF F15 and F17 starts at Rs 62,990 onwards. The laptops are available both online and offline.

ASUS on Friday launched its latest Creator Series laptops, which include the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Vivobook Pro 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, Vivobook 14X/14X OLED, and Vivobook 16X laptops.

“With the launch of these devices, ASUS has set its sights on the creator community, tapping into genres of ever-increasing numbers of content creators, vloggers, and 3D graphic designers. With the latest 13th Gen Intel processors along with ample RAM and storage to enhance performance while seamlessly taking on any task that the creator can think of,” the company said in a statement.

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED has a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The ScreenPad Plus offers a 12.7-inch 120Hz touchscreen. The device is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, and 32GB of memory.

The Vivobook Pro 16 OLED features a 16-inch 3.2K ASUS Lumina OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180-degree ErgoLift hinge. The device is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, up to an i9 CPU, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6GB RAM. The laptop also features a 96WHr battery with 150W AC fast-charging support, a fingerprint scanner with Windows Hello, and a 1080p Full HD 3DNR webcam with a physical privacy shutter.

The latest laptops of the TUF series, the new TUF F15 and F17, feature the GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with up to a 144Hz display and are powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU.

Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “At ASUS, we work towards pioneering the technology game by introducing new technology & innovations. This Creator series launch is a step towards bringing something special to the creators’ community yet again. Offering incredible performance, design, and a growing ecosystem for creators, we have designed these laptops to remove the creativity barriers for a smooth and seamless experience.”

