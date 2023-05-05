ASUS launches latest Creator Series laptops for content creators and designers

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED is priced from Rs 1,99,990, while the Vivobook Pro 15/16 OLED lineup starts at Rs 122,990, and the Vivobook 14X OLED lineup from Rs 79,990 onwards. The TUF Gaming lineup TUF F15 and F17 starts at Rs 62,990 onwards. The laptops are available both online and offline.

ASUS on Friday launched its latest Creator Series laptops, which include the Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED, Vivobook Pro 16 OLED, Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, Vivobook 14X/14X OLED, and Vivobook 16X laptops.

“With the launch of these devices, ASUS has set its sights on the creator community, tapping into genres of ever-increasing numbers of content creators, vloggers, and 3D graphic designers. With the latest 13th Gen Intel processors along with ample RAM and storage to enhance performance while seamlessly taking on any task that the creator can think of,” the company said in a statement.

The Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED has a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The ScreenPad Plus offers a 12.7-inch 120Hz touchscreen. The device is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics, and 32GB of memory.