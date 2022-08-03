ASUS launches 3 new notebooks in India starting at Rs 49,990

On Wednesday, ASUS announced the launch of its latest lineup of notebooks in India, featuring the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, and Vivobook 15. According to the company’s press release, the laptops are designed for youth and working professionals allowing people to multitask with compact and sleek designs, and rendering great performance.

ASUS Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401)

The Zenbook 14 Flip OLED comes with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED touchscreen at a 90 Hz refresh rate and offers 550 nits of brightness. It also supports stylus input and can differentiate between 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It has a 360-degree ErgoLift hinge design allowing the display to be flipped to any position. It is equipped with the latest Intel 12th Gen H-series processors and has 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM in both 512 GB and 1 TB storage models. The price for the model starts from Rs 99,990 and it weighs just 1.4 kg.

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip (TP3402, TN3402)

The Vivobook S 14 Flip features a 14-inch FHD+ display with 300 nits of brightness. It comes in both AMD Ryzen 5 and Intel i5 variants. It supports up to 16 GB of RAM, which can be upgraded to 24 GB, and 512 GB of storage, upgradable to 2 TB. The power button on Vivobook has an embedded fingerprint scanner which can be used to authenticate and unlock the device. The battery is claimed to give the users up to 50 hours of usage in a single charge and supports 90 W fast charging. Available at a starting price of Rs 66,990, the device weighs as light as 1.5 kg.

ASUS Vivobook 15 (touch) (X1502)

The Vivobook 15 has a 15.6-inch FHD touchscreen display and comes in 12th Gen Intel i3 and i5 variants. The device has two RAM options — 8 GB and 16 GB — but only one storage option, which is 512 GB. The battery on the device, as per ASUS, can last you up to 42 hours and supports 65 W fast charging. Starting at Rs 49,990, the Vivobook 15 weighs between 1.7 kg and 1.9 kg.

All the models will be available for sale on the official ASUS website and exclusive stores along with both online and offline retailers.