ASUS India expands its enterprise-focused ExpertBook portfolio with 6 new laptops

ASUS on Thursday launched an array of laptops, adding to the lineup of its enterprise flagship series, ExpertBook, in India. "The new laptops are optimised to enhance productivity and deliver a powerful yet smooth experience with versatile convertible and workstation requirements designed for hybrid working — empowering maximum flexibility anytime, anywhere," ASUS said in a statement.

The ExpertBook B5 and B5 Flip feature Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core i7 processor, Iris Xe graphics, up to 40 GB of RAM, and fast Wi-Fi 6. They also feature support of up to two SSDs to provide up to 2 TB capacity. The laptops have a 14-inch Full-HD display with an anti-glare coating. The B5 Flip also includes stylus input via a garaged stylus that can offer 45 minutes of operation with, as ASUS claims, just 15 seconds of charge.

Both B5 and B5 Flip are said to have built-in noise-cancelling microphones. There is also an LED-illuminated numeric keypad and the software allows the mouse pointer to be controlled even when NumberPad is activated.

ASUS also added that the laptops are built to survive every extreme condition, from freezing temperatures to the searing heat of deserts as well as stringent in-house testing, including panel pressure, shock, and drop tests for an assurance of serious durability. The keyboard too is engineered to resist everyday spills and splashes.

The ExpertBook B7 Flip is powered with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Along with support of up to 64 GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It features a 5G cellular modem. The laptop also includes the latest Wi-Fi 6 interconnectivity. Built with AI-powered two-way noise-cancelling technology that employs sophisticated machine-learning techniques for video conferencing. The laptop features a 14-inch QHD+ anti-glare touchscreen display, covered with Corning Gorilla Glass. The B7 Flip has a 360-degree hinge and comes with the ASUS Pen.

The ExpertBook B2 is available with either a 14-inch or a 15.6-inch display and comes in flip/clamshell options. The clamshell ExpertBook B2 features the power of 12th Generation Intel Core vPro processors and offers a range of configuration options for businesses to choose from, including the amount of RAM and the SSD and/or HDD size. The laptop is customisable between 12th generation Intel i3 – i7 processors.

Hardware options on the device include an Infrared HD webcam that supports face recognition; a smart card reader; a backlit keyboard featuring the ergonomic ASUS SensePoint pointing nub; and a hardware TMP 2.0 chip.

The ExpertBook B3 Flip gets up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, a 14-inch screen with TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue-light emissions, according to ASUS. The ExpertBook B3 Flip can be used in tablet mode for taking notes and studying, with an optional garaged stylus. The brand also added that the keyboard, touchpad, and palm rest are all protected with ASUS Antibacterial Guard.

The ExpertBook B9 devices are powered by the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor with Iris Xe graphics and 32 GB RAM. It features Intel Wi-Fi 6 and storage up to dual 2 TB SSDs. ASUS said that despite the ultrathin bezels, ExpertBook B9 houses both a webcam for video calls and an infrared camera and smart proximity sensor for fast biometric face login. It also offers an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) chip to store passwords and encryption keys for added security.

The ExpertBook B9 packs a 66 Wh battery with fast-charging support that can reportedly charge up to 60 percent in just 49 minutes. ExpertBook B9 also features up to four 360-degree far-field microphones and Harman Kardon-certified speakers and a virtual assistant with Amazon Alexa integration. Additionally, it features the ASUS NumberPad 2.0.