Asus is set to launch its flagship phone the Zenfone 9 in India soon. The Zenfone 9 is the successor of the Asus Zenfone 8/Zenfone 8Z, which was launched in 2021. The smartphone brand launched the phone in New York, Taipei and Berlin on July 28, 2022, at a starting price of price of 799 euros (approximately Rs 64,800). Here’s all you need to know about the upcoming flagship phone from Asus.

Display

The Asus Zenfone 9 features a 5.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The display also has 112 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is HDR10 and HDR10+ certified and it has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus panel protection as well.

Performance

Under the hood, the ZenFone 9 packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and integrated Adreno 730 GPU. The phone comes in two variants — 8GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 16GB RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The ZenFone 9 runs on Android 12 out of the box.

Camera

The ZenFone 9 features a dual rear camera set-up with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 secondary sensor that has f/2.2 ultra-wide lens with 113-degree field of view.

The main rear camera supports six-axis gimbal stabiliser as well.

In the front, the Zenfone 9 houses a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 camera.

Battery

The ZenFone 9 is powered by a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and Asus claims that the phone delivers up to 18.5 hours of video playback time and up to eight hours of gaming time on a single charge.

Other Specs and Features

The Asus ZenFone 9 has an IP68-certified, dust- and water-resistant build. It also has dual microphones with OZO Audio Noise Reduction Technology and dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound.

Price and expected launch date in India