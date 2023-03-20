ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip Review: A lightweight, well-rounded work laptop

ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip is a business laptop designed for users who are on the go and are doing different tasks in the span of a day. With its multi-function features, it can also be used as a personal laptop. But remember, it is not for sale at retail stores and can only be procured by companies for their employees.

In the third quarter of 2022, IDC revealed in its ‘Worldwide Personal Computing Devices Tracker, 3Q22’ report that ASUS has become India's second-most popular consumer notebook company. With its latest ExpertBook series, the company seems to be on a similar path for business laptops.

I had the ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip for over a month to test and here is what I think of it.

Build

The body of the 14-inch ExpertBook B5 Flip is made of magnesium-aluminium alloy, which makes it extremely lightweight at 1.38 kg. Even on days when I was carrying it with my MacBook Air, I could barely feel the weight of two laptops on my back. It comes in single Star Black colour, which reminds me very much of Apple’s Midnight in the M2 MacBook Air. But unlike the MacBook, the ASUS is not a fingerprint magnet.

It has a 360-degree hinge which allows users to use the laptop in several orientations with touch inputs. ASUS has also garaged a stylus within the chassis. The stylus is great if you want to take quick notes in a meeting or use your laptop as a whiteboard for charts and diagrams during virtual meetings. That’s the most I tested it for — including some fun drawings on OneNote — and it worked great. There is almost no lag, fitting snugly in your hands. It also recognises your handwriting pretty accurately unless it comes to writing Indian names or you plain awful handwriting.

Display

The display on the ExpertBook B5 Flip is an FHD IPS display with anti-glare, so you can concentrate on your work with no distraction from reflections. Personally, I have never been a fan of the anti-glare IPS and prefer the OLED over it, but this one really grew on me and the 360-degree orientations only made it better. I would usually have to worry about my dog walking all over my laptop while I’m watching something on it, but not with this one. I put it in the ‘tent’ mode with the screen in front of me, while the keyboard worked as a back support. The audio is also decent except when you put it on a soft surface, which covers the downward-facing speakers at the bottom.

What is a little off-putting is the 16:9 aspect ratio when you want to use it as a tablet. I would have preferred a more squared 16:10 ratio, so it would not feel like I was using a giant smartphone as opposed to a tablet. Also, it would have afforded a wider space — better for taking notes.

One downside of the display is that it peaks at 300 nits, which is usually fine but will be a letdown just in case you decided to work outdoors in bright sunlight.

Keyboard and trackpad

The backlit chiclet keyboard is very comfortable to type on with a 1.5mm key travel. However, the size of the keys could be a problem for someone with bigger hands, but one can get used to it in time. The trackpad supports clicks as well but they can be a bit stiff. It also functions as a capacitive numerical keypad.

Performance

The unit that I was sent to review housed a 12th gen Intel i7 processor with 8GB DDR5 RAM onboard and 512GB of storage and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. However, since it’s a business laptop, the specs could vary depending on which model your company chooses to get you. With the said specs, I had it running smoothly almost every day, with several windows open at the same time — including the RAM-hungry Google Chrome with over 10 tabs running almost all the time. The chassis barely got heated, so there was no question of turning on the cooling.

While I couldn’t personally test gaming on the machine, I would still recommend against it mostly because of the 60Hz refresh rate and a lack of a powerful GPU. And it’s a work laptop anyway, so there's a high chance that you already have a dedicated gaming setup at home if you’re into it. Not really a deal-breaker.

The device also offers more I/O ports than most laptops its size — they could come in handy if your office is particular about using LAN to connect to the internet or the servers, or you need a separate screen to work, connecting it to projectors, etc. Here is a list of ports:

1 USB 2.0 Type-A

1 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

2 Thunderbolt 4 supports display/power delivery

1 HDMI 2.0a

1 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

1 RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet

Micro SD card reader

For wireless connectivity, the ExpertBook B5 Flip comes with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1.

Battery

This was probably the most disappointing part of my experience and despite the excellent features of the laptop, this is a deal breaker for me. Even on a full charge, the laptop barely lasted over four hours in balanced mode and I had to charge it at least once during my nine-hour work shift. But ASUS does make up for it with its 65W fast charger, which takes about an hour to go from 40-50 percent to full.

Other features

The device is secured with a fingerprint sensor on the power button, unconventionally located on the right side of the laptop, in line with the I/O ports and the stylus. It runs on Windows 11 Pro and supports Windows Hello facial recognition. It also has a switch to physically off turn your 720p webcam for added protection.

Conclusion

The ASUS ExpertBook B5 Flip is sure to serve you well — especially if you do not have a great home laptop or desktop. The pros outweigh the cons by a significant margin.