ASUS becomes the No. 2 consumer notebook company in India with 20.6% market share in Q3 2022

ASUS announced on Friday that it stood second in the consumer notebook company in India with a 20.6 percent market share and registered a nine percent YoY growth in Q3 2022 as compared to Q3 2021 while the market declined by 12 percent, as per IDC’s Worldwide Personal Computing Devices Tracker, 3Q22.

ASUS has grown exponentially from 15 percent in Q2 2022 to 20.6 percent in Q3 2022, with a growth of 72 percent QoQ in the consumer notebook segment. With this growth trajectory, ASUS said that it has been one of the strong leaders in the gaming segment as well and is addressing the latest needs of customers with the innovative ROG laptop series.

“This year has been a milestone for the brand regarding product innovations and launches, with robust product launches across consumer notebook, gaming, and creator series segments. The brand had surpassed the latest innovations across segments by launching some of the iconic & stellar creations ranging from space edition, Zenbook Pro Duo, Zenbook 17 Fold, Zephyrus and ROG Flow series, and Strix Scar 17 SE, to name a few,” the company said in a statement.

Commenting on the achievement Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said, “We are thrilled to capture the second position in the consumer notebook category in India in Q3 2022. It is a great moment for us to cherish and celebrate since our initial goal for this year was to touch 20 percent market share in India. With this accomplishment, we are aligned with our vision and hoping to receive newer and bigger heights in 2023 by offering customers innovative and high-performance devices.”

According to the report, HP lead the category and was also the market leader in the overall PC market with a share of 23.9 percent in 3Q22 with over 940,000 shipments.

It also added that while the demand for premium notebooks (>$1,000) declined sharply by 28.5 percent YoY in the commercial segment, premium consumer notebooks grew by 9.8 percent YoY. The strong performance by Apple and good traction for ASUS’ gaming notebooks were the key drivers.

