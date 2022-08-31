ASUS announces a 17.3-inch foldable laptop for $3,499

By CNBCTV18.com

ASUS on Wednesday announced the launch of Zenbook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702), a 17.3-inch foldable OLED laptop, and said that it will be priced from $3,499 (approximately Rs 2,80,000) and will roll out globally in the last quarter of 2022.

The foldable is powered by the latest 12th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. The Intel Evo-certified foldable laptop offers users two sizes of OLED displays in a single device — a large 17.3-inch 2.5K touchscreen with a refresh rate of 60 Hz that folds in the middle to create two seamless 12.5-inch 1920x1280 displays.

When folded fully closed along a 180 degree hinge — which, ASUS claims, is tested to withstand over 30,000 open-and-close cycles — it's a compact and portable 12.5-inch device that's “smaller than a sheet of photocopier paper”. The device is also accompanied by a powerful quad-speaker Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos sound system.

Zenbook 17 Fold OLED comes with a full-size ErgoSense Bluetooth keyboard and touchpad, allowing use in Desktop mode, Laptop mode (with Bluetooth keyboard), Laptop mode (with virtual keyboard), Tablet mode, Reader mode or Extended mode. In each mode, the easy-to-use window management tools — such as Mode Switcher — in the ScreenXpert 3 app allow multiple split-display configurations and flexible app layouts.