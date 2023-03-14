ASUS expands consumer laptop lineup with notebooks powered by AMD Ryzen 7000 series chips

The laptops, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series, are aimed at young professionals, entrepreneurs and lifestyle enthusiasts, the company said in a press release.

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Tuesday announced a slew of laptops to expand its consumer notebook lineup. The laptops, powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series, are aimed at young professionals, entrepreneurs and lifestyle enthusiasts, the company said in a press release.

The new lineup includes the flagship ZenBook 14 OLED, as well as the VivoBook and VivoBook Go lineups.

The Zenbook 14. (Image: ASUS) The Zenbook 14. (Image: ASUS)

On the highest end, the new ZenBook 14 comes in two screen variants — an 14-inch OLED 2.8K (1880p) screen or a 2.5K (1600p) IPS screen — is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U/Ryzen 5 7530U processors and boasts of Radeon graphics. The laptop packs 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB/1 TB of solid state drive storage. Weighing in at just 1.39kg, the laptop also comes with a multitude of ports — two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (Type-C) ports with power delivery and display output capabilities, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an HDMI 2.1 port and a Micro SD card reader, the press release added. The Zenbook 14 OLED starts at Rs 89,990.

The Vivobook Go. (Image: ASUS) The Vivobook Go. (Image: ASUS)

Meanwhile, the VivoBook Go 14 will be powered by the AMD Ryzen 7020 series processor. The device weighs just 1.38 kg and is just 17.9 mm thick. With up to 16 GB RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, the device also sports a 14-inch IPS panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Furthermore, the hinge will allow the user to rotate the screen all the way back 180 degrees. The laptop comes packed with USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Type-C), USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and 3.5mm audio ports. The price of the VivoBook Go 14 starts at Rs 42,990.

Among other releases are the VivoBook Go 15 OLED, which starts at Rs 50,990, the VivoBook 15X OLED, which starts at Rs 66,990. the VivoBook 14/15 OLED and VivoBook 16, starting from INR 55,990.

As per ASUS, these laptops will be sold at the official company stores (online and offline), as well as on Amazon, Flipkart and all major multi-brand electronics retail outlets.

Commenting on the launch, Arnold Su, Business Head, Consumer and Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India, said “Over the past few years, the PC industry has seen exponential growth in India. Today, we have announced the launch of our iconic lineup of laptops bringing unparalleled performance, portability, and value to the budget notebook market of India by introducing Zenbook 14 OLED, VivoBook Go Series, and VivoBook classic family revamped with the new AMD Ryzen 7000 series.”