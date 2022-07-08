Asus accidentally leaked a promo for Zenphone 9 and we are here for it

Asus accidentally leaked a promo for the new Zenphone 9 on its YouTube channel and boy does the phone look impressive.

The Zenphone 9 does not seem to be an average upgrade from its predecessor and Asus has done a really good job in keeping things interesting for its users.

The leaked promo boasts of a “massively upgraded dual-camera module” along with something that the brand is calling “ZenTouch” which is more or less a fingerprint sensor that lets you scroll up and down on your screen. Why does that sound familiar, you ask? Because that is how we navigated our screens before they were touch-sensitive — with keys and roller balls. Even a few years ago, when the fingerprint sensor was on the back, some brands used it to bring down the notification shade for easy access.

We also see a smart backpack mount that holds your phone for you while you are busy doing other very sporty activities. The 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabiliser will also allow you to take very smooth and neat videos while you are on the go. And the 33.5 mm headphone jack is just a cherry on top.

Also Read:

The 5.9-inch phone is also rumoured to be powered by the latest and greatest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Soc and a 4,300mAh battery. The display is a Samsung AMOLED with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will also be IP68 water resistance. If Twitter user SnoopyTech is to be believed, the phone could be priced between €800-900 which is a tad bit higher than the Zenphone 8.

Now, all we have to do is wait to find out if the phone is actually as interesting as its leaked promo or if Asus is taking us for a ride.

Also Read: Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition teased ahead of July 12 launch