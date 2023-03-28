India will roll out its own conversational AI tools, hints Ashwini Vaishnaw — 'big announcement' soon

ChatGPT has dazzled the world with its conversational skills and triggered an AI chatbot race. The new AI chatbot tool — created by the San Francisco artificial intelligence company OpenAI — has over the past weeks exploded in popularity and grabbed headlines.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on March 27 hinted at a 'big announcement' in a few weeks with respect to conversational AI (Artificial Intelligence) tools. Speaking on whether India can build something equivalent to the conversational AI tool ChatGPT, the IT minister said 'wait for a few weeks, there will be a big announcement'.
Vaishnaw was speaking at the India Global Forum event and declined to give further details.
It can be tasked to provide definitive answers to questions, responds to user prompts, and based on online information, it can churn out scripts, speeches, song lyrics, homework material, articles, marketing copy, classroom essays and even draft research paper abstracts.
