Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms Japan now working with India for UPI adoption

Vaishnaw also expressed his enthusiasm for the telecom sector in the country, describing it as a "sunrise sector" that is now primarily focused on innovation and investment, free from the burden of litigation and legacy issues.

Japan has decided to work with India to develop a payment system like the UPI (Unified Payments Interface), according to a statement by Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology.

Earlier, experts told CNBC-TV18 that India is expected to cross 10 billion UPI transactions in June . Further, UPI transactions are expected to reach a milestone of 1 billion transactions per day by 2026-27, as per a report by PwC India titled "The Indian Payments Handbook – 2022-27”.

