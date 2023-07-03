CNBC TV18
Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms Japan now working with India for UPI adoption

Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms Japan now working with India for UPI adoption
Jul 3, 2023

Vaishnaw also expressed his enthusiasm for the telecom sector in the country, describing it as a "sunrise sector" that is now primarily focused on innovation and investment, free from the burden of litigation and legacy issues.

Japan has decided to work with India to develop a payment system like the UPI (Unified Payments Interface), according to a statement by Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's Minister of Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology.

Earlier, experts told CNBC-TV18 that India is expected to cross 10 billion UPI transactions in June. Further, UPI transactions are expected to reach a milestone of 1 billion transactions per day by 2026-27, as per a report by PwC India titled "The Indian Payments Handbook – 2022-27”.
Vaishnaw also expressed his enthusiasm for the telecom sector in the country, describing it as a "sunrise sector" that is now primarily focused on innovation and investment, free from the burden of litigation and legacy issues.
