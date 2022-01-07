Samsung S22 flagships' design & specs leak; here's what to expect

Recently, a video from YouTube creator Unbox Therapy showed us a sneak peek at Samsung's next flagship lineup in its S series -- possibly named S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra. While the video has since been taken down, we got a pretty good glimpse at what's coming soon in terms of camera specifications, design and a new fast charger.

Before Unbox Therapy, 'verified' Twitter leaker @OnLeaks had also posted a video showing off all three handsets -- S22 and S22 Plus sport designs similar to last year’s devices; both have three lenses and vertical rear triple-camera arrays on the top left.

On the other hand, the S22 Ultra looks like a callback to Galaxy Note design with its squared-off top and bottom and a built-in holder for the S Pen. In contrast to its siblings, the S22 Ultra sports four cameras -- a 108-megapixel primary lens, a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens, and a 10-megapixel 10x periscope lens.

In addition to the leak by @OnLeaks, the phones' details were also revealed when a spec sheet surfaced online. According to this spec sheet leak, the S22 will have a 6.1-inch display and the S22 Plus a 6.55-inch display. Both these phones are said to have a 50-megapixel main lenses paired with ultra-wide and telephoto cameras.

The spec sheet suggests that the S22 Ultra's 108-megapixel sensor could be made of "Super Clear Glass", similar Gorilla Glass. Also, the model's new lens could be designed to reduce the white dots--reflections of the cameras many lens glasses--that sometimes appear in camera footage taken at night. According to GSMArena, the S22 Ultra new lens would provide reduced glare and reflections. It will also allow the sensor to resolve more detail and be better at stabilising videos.

Another leak came from Roland Quandt (@rquandt), who shared images of the new fast-charger for the S22 Ultra. Quandt claims that the S22 Ultra will come with a 45W charging brick, a near unfold jump from the 25W charging bricks that came with the S21 Ultra last year.

Meanwhile, according to 91mobilesbrings, the S22 will feature a metal chassis and come in Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour variants. The power button and the volume keys will be on the right , while the left side will be unencumbered and have three antenna lines. The device will feature a 3,700 mAH battery 8 GB of RAM and a Samsung Exynos 2100 processor, at least in some markets. Its price has been estimated at Rs 89,999.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, however, is likely to be made available in the same colours as its less powerful siblings, except Pink Gold will be replaced by Burgundy. There would be a power button and a volume rocker on the right side of the handset. Its price is expected to be upwards of Rs 1 lakh.