Mark Zuckerberg, one of the most dynamic and recognisable CEOs in the world, celebrates his 38th birthday on May 14, 2022. He became the youngest billionaire in the world at the age of 23 in the year 2008 and has continued to startle the world with his moves ever since.

He was born in White Plains, New York and showed great potential from a very young age. He excelled in school and won multiple prizes in mathematics, astronomy, physics, and classical studies. He attended Harvard University, and it is at the Harvard dormitory where he launched Facebook on February 4, 2004, along with his roommates.

Today, his estimated net worth is $67.7 billion, according to Forbes, and he is one of the richest people on Earth.

Here are some of the hilarious memes featuring the Facebook top boss to spread smiles on his birthday.

The all-smiles meme

Starting with the recent one, Mark Zuckerberg shared a group selfie in April that took the internet by storm. The photo was morphed and edited, and the outcome was hilarious.

You cannot convince me they aren’t aliens pic.twitter.com/s4lWQB4EKT — 🧘🏽‍♂️🍄altered consciousness 📷🥋 (@TCastro88) May 7, 2022

Context was also provided.

bugs when you lift up a rock pic.twitter.com/B3OgR5dqLI — Fred Delicious (@Fred_Delicious) May 9, 2022

Some further modifications

Zuck vs Tim Cook memes

When Apple announced strict data privacy regulations on its devices, Facebook came out as one of the biggest losers. When Apple released iOS 14.5. with the most anticipated App Tracking Transparency (ATT) feature that gave users control over which apps can track their data, Facebook opposed it and the internet grabbed popcorn to watch the showdown.

Mark suffered severe meme burns.

Mark Zuckerberg coming back from lunch to find out iOS 14.5 is live: pic.twitter.com/y7ek99tIW4 — PCMag (@PCMag) April 26, 2021

the iOS 14.5 update in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/EIUZg0j8IX — Δ Capital™ (@insearchofdelta) April 26, 2021

Meme outrage over outages

Earlier in 2021, there were multiple instances when all Meta platforms suffered outages, leaving only Twitter as the sole globally-popular social media platform that was still working, which was enough fodder for internet trolls.

Mark wasn’t spared.

Losing billions? More memes

In early 2022, Meta’s shares plummeted to a record low of 26 percent and Mark Zuckerberg ended up losing about $30 billion of his personal fortune. On the internet, however, a billionaire’s misfortune is a troll’s treasure.