As Jack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO, here's a look at key events during his tenure

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has stepped down as the CEO of the social media company after 16 years. As a central player in the company, Dorsey has steered Twitter through highs and lows, including the banning of former US President Donald Trump.

Announcing his departure, Dorsey said: "After almost 16 years of having a role at our company…from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim CEO to CEO… I’ve decided it’s finally time for me to leave.”

Here’s a look at some of the cornerstone events at Twitter during Dorsey’s tenure:

2006:

Dorsey sends out the first post on his microblogging platform. Dorsey types "Just setting up my twttr" on March 21, 2006, then called Twttr. In March 2021, Dorsey sells his first tweet as a non-fungible token (NFT) for more than $2.9 million.

2007: Dorsey becomes Twitter’s chief executive officer before the board fires him from his post the following year.

2008: Co-founder Evan Williams becomes the CEO after Dorsey is pushed out. Dorsey takes over as chairman.

2013: Twitter makes a blockbuster debut at the New York Stock Exchange at a valuation of $31 billion in November. Dorsey’s shares are worth nearly $1.1 billion.

2015: Dick Costolo steps down as CEO and Dorsey takes over as interim CEO. Twitter struggles with weak user growth issues and low morale after going public, implying the company had hit a plateau. The company’s share price had declined nearly 30 percent since its listing and was trading below the price at which it debuted in 2013.

2017: An outgoing employee at Twitter deactivates US President Donald Trump's account on his last working day. The account is restored after 11 minutes of not being visible. Twitter issues a statement, saying “Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored.”

2018: Twitter raises the character limit of tweets from 140 to 280. The same year, Dorsey testifies before the US Congress on allegations of a bias of Twitter’s algorithms and explains how the company is protecting its users and curbing misinformation.

2020: Activist investor Elliott Management seeks changes in Twitter, including ousting Dorsey as CEO. Twitter inks a “cooperation agreement” with Elliott Management, saying it will introduce some changes in its board, but retain Dorsey as CEO.

2021: Twitter permanently suspends the account of former President Donald Trump in the wake of the riots at the Capitol on January 6.

2021: Twitter outlines a plan to reach $7.5 billion annual revenue and 315 million monetisable daily active users by 2023. In July, Trump files lawsuits against Twitter, Facebook Inc and Google and their CEOs for allegedly silencing conservative viewpoints unlawfully. Dorsey, now worth $11.8 billion according to Forbes, steps down as CEO.