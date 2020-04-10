Business As fever checks become the norm in coronavirus era, demand for thermal cameras soars Updated : April 10, 2020 10:03 AM IST Thermal cameras, which measure the amount of energy an object emits relative to its surroundings, represent a potentially safer non-contact alternative. Thermal camera technology came into widespread use in airports in Asia after the SARS epidemic in 2003. But the camera makers caution that their devices are a first screening step rather than a foolproof fever-detection system.