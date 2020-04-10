  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 4% higher led by auto, financial stocks
Asian stocks gain on hopes pandemic is approaching peak
Oil prices rebound as traders await OPEC meeting
Rupee settles 9 paise higher at 76.28 against dollar
Home Technology
Business

As fever checks become the norm in coronavirus era, demand for thermal cameras soars

Updated : April 10, 2020 10:03 AM IST

Thermal cameras, which measure the amount of energy an object emits relative to its surroundings, represent a potentially safer non-contact alternative.
Thermal camera technology came into widespread use in airports in Asia after the SARS epidemic in 2003.
But the camera makers caution that their devices are a first screening step rather than a foolproof fever-detection system.
As fever checks become the norm in coronavirus era, demand for thermal cameras soars

You May Also Like

Coronavirus effect: Uday Kotak to take Re 1 salary; Kotak Mahindra Bank leadership takes 15% pay cut

Coronavirus effect: Uday Kotak to take Re 1 salary; Kotak Mahindra Bank leadership takes 15% pay cut

Indian realty staring at losses of Rs 1 lakh crore, says NAREDCO

Indian realty staring at losses of Rs 1 lakh crore, says NAREDCO

Govt cuts Q1 spending limits for many ministries; agri, pharma, aviation among those exempt

Govt cuts Q1 spending limits for many ministries; agri, pharma, aviation among those exempt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement